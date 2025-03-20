NCIS season 22 spoilers: LL Cool J to appear as Sam Hanna

We knew that there was going to be some sort of notable guest star on NCIS season 22 later on this season. So, who would it be?

Well, in a new post on Instagram, you can see confirmation that LL Cool J is going to be coming back to the series in the fan-favorite role of Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles. This is someone who appeared on the Hawaii-set spin-off last season, and there is something fun about him appearing now on the flagship. He has interacted with the team before, but we tend to think that there is a specific reason why he is back now.

If nothing else, we are thrilled that LL Cool J is happy to continue coming back as this character, even after the conclusion of the flagship show. There is something nice about knowing that there is still some gas left in the tank for the character, and it’d be hilarious if he randomly turns up on Sydney further on down the road.

Who else could appear this season?

Nothing has been confirmed at present, but we still want to imagine a dream scenario where there is a cameo from Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly to set the stage for NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which is coming to Paramount+ down the road. There is no premiere date for it at the moment and yet, at the same time we know that production is done. We just want there to be as big of an effort as possible to make that show a success. After all, why would you want anything different if you are some of the powers-that-be?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

