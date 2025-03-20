NCIS season 22 finale date, new details on ‘Nexus’ story

For everyone out there curious to see the NCIS season 22 finale, let’s just say that it could test Parker and the whole team in a big way.

First and foremost, let’s note here that the title is “Nexus.” Not only that, but the plan here is for it to air on Monday, May 5. There is a lot of story still to come leading up to this but at the same time, clearly CBS wants to set the stage early. There is already a season 23 out there, so this is not something that you have to worry about all that much.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you are eager to get some more insight on what’s to come, check out the full finale synopsis:

“Nexus” – As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future, on the 22nd season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The clear objective of this finale is to give us a pretty action-packed story and with that in mind, we do think that the writers are going to deliver. We also think that they will give us at least some tease for what the future of the show could look like. It is interesting that nobody beyond Parker is mentioned, but everyone else could have a role to play, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including other insight on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS season 22 finale?

Do you have any big predictions as to a cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







