NCIS season 22 episode 15 spoilers: The Parker, Lily story returns

For those who have not heard already for whatever reason, you are going to be waiting a while to see NCIS season 22 episode 15 air. So what can we say about it?

Well, on the surface, it appears as though “Moonlit” will be an episode stuffed full of some interesting stuff. First and foremost, you are going to be seeing the return of Special Agent Sawyer to the show for the first time in a while. This is a person who does seem to turn up almost once a season at this point and we get it — after all, it is an opportunity to see someone who is a great foil for Torres! Also, Wilmer Valderrama and Zane Holtz have a history working together that makes it all the better to see them on-screen.

Now, let’s get to the other bit of big news, as this story is also going to feature the continuance of the Parker – Lily story that first kicked off at the end of last season. Are we going to get all the answers? That remains to be seen, but we’re hoping to at least get a few more hints. Is that really too much to ask?

Below, you can see the full NCIS season 22 episode 15 synopsis with some more insight right now:

“Moonlit” – After a Navy Lieutenant’s death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer (Zane Holtz), Torres and Knight uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family. Meanwhile, Parker discovers a shocking connection between his mother’s death and Lily, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those curious, we are expecting in general a lot of good stuff within the final part of this season — and thanks to there being a season 23 renewal already, you don’t have to worry about the future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

