Ghosts season 4: How did Sasappis die?

There are so many fun layers to Ghosts on CBS that do reveal themselves over time. One of them comes via ghost powers; another one is simply how these people died in the first place.

So are we going to get some answers on one character in particular here in Sasappis? The character has had a fairly big arc as of late, but not necessarily something that gives an answer to this question. Our hope is that this changes before too long, but it is certainly not something the writers are willing to rush.

Speaking per TVLine on the subject of his character’s death, actor Román Zaragoza notes that he has had some discussions with the writers; yet, this may also be something they are holding onto for a while:

“They want to dive into it, but I think it’s a slow burn … They don’t want to show all the cards yet, because at this point, I think we know how every ghost died except for Sas, and we know all the powers, too. So I think they’re trying to hold onto his death to be a bigger thing down the road. But I’m curious.”

With that being said, Zaragoza also indicated that when we do learn about Sas’ death, he hopes that it generates some laughter:

“I keep thinking it’d be really funny [if it was] something, like, incredibly embarrassing … Because Thor was kind of there, so maybe he knows. Like, he’s hiding it. I don’t know, but I want it to be something really embarrassing.”

Fingers crossed on that! For the time being, it is our hope that we see this storyline play out during the already-renewed season 5.

