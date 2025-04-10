Ghosts season 4 episode 19 spoilers: ‘Pinkus Returns’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Ghosts season 4 episode 19 arrive — so what will the focus here be?

Well, one of the things that has long been great about this show is the opportunity it provides to highlight a different character almost every week. This time around, we are getting a chance to see a Trevor spotlight thanks to his former colleague Pinkus. What does that mean? Well, of course a story with a certain amount of comedy to it … but maybe a revelation or two mixed in here as well.

Want to learn a little bit more all about it now? Then go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 4 episode 19 synopsis now:

“Pinkus Returns” – When Trevor’s former co-worker, Pinkus (Richie Keen), and his daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), show up at Woodstone Mansion, Trevor gets the surprise of his afterlife, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 17 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

How many more episodes are left?

Well, in totality, let’s just say that there are four more half-hours to go this season, and there could be all sorts of good stuff ahead throughout this. Do not be surprised if there is another cliffhanger at the end of the season because the show does a good job with them … but there is still some room to go before we get around to that point. We would not say that we’re at the point yet where we are going to be thinking about that left or right.

