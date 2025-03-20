Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS, March 20, 2025?

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? We know following what transpired on the comedy last week, you would like to get more and soon.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean we are about to get it … whether it be now or in the immediate future. According to the network, not only is there no new episode next week, but the same goes for the week after, as well. The plan is for the series to return on Thursday, April 3, with the same being said for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, as well.

Unfortunately, CBS is not saying too much about what the next stories are going to be for Ghosts, though we know that the title for the next episode is “His Girl Shiki.”

So, what can we say?

Well, the finale for the fourth season is currently set for May 8, and the network gave us a good sense today of what is ahead for that — including some notable names we’ve seen already this season:

“The Devil Went Down to Woodstone” – Sam and Jay host a big party for the launch of Sam and Isaac’s vampire book, on the fourth season finale of CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, May 8 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Mary Holland (Patience), Punam Patel (Bela) and Matt Walsh (Elias Woodstone) return as guest stars.

If there is anything more we can say here as a silver lining of sorts, it is that there is going to be a season 5 and season 6, as well! These renewals do give the writers a chance to plan far ahead; basically, this is the sort of thing most network TV shows wish that they had.

What do you most want to see on Ghosts when season 4 does premiere?

