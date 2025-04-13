Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: April 2025 update

What are the chances that we learn something more about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 before April ends?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just kick things off by noting that Prime Video has renewed the fantasy epic for more and based on everything we’ve heard, the plan remains for production to kick off at some point this spring. We do recognize that the first two seasons were polarizing on some level — they had brilliant moments, but was the pacing a little too slow? Well, there may be a reason why we are leaping forward and focusing more on battles and carnage moving forward.

Unfortunately, we do not think that you are going to hear too much more about the series this month. Sure, there is a chance that you may learn a thing or two more about production or casting, but that is more or less it. Production is most likely going to last for a significant chunk of the year and it is personally our hope that you are going to see it at some point next year — but if it happens, it is likely going to be closer to the end of 2026. Even once production is done, there are a ton of special effects associated with a program this expensive.

In the end, we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing a lot of big stuff on the show moving forward, but we also hope that the show still sticks to that original five-season plan. Amazon has yet to confirm any more seasons beyond this one, and that is why expectations have to be so sky-high.

What are you most excited to see moving into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 when it airs?

