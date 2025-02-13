Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power renewed for season 3

For everyone out there eager to see more of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we come bearing great news today!

After an extremely long wait for renewal news, today Prime Video officially confirmed that they are bringing the prequel series back for another batch of episodes. We know the producers have had a multi-season plan, so at this point, it really comes down to whether or not they will be able to execute their full vision or not.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, here is the official synopsis for the next batch of episodes:

“Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.”

These events are at least some that more casual fans of Lord of the Rings are going to be familiar with, and for a pretty good reason. After all, remember for a moment here that this is an era that we more or less saw at the very beginning of the film Lord of the Rings trilogy. We’re eager to learn more about what is ahead, and we certainly hope that there is going to be some surprises banked in, as well.

When will this season premiere?

Well, at this point, we are hoping to see the show back at some point close to the end of 2026. The unfortunate truth here is that this is one of those shows that does take a long time to put together, for better or for worse.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

What do you want to see moving into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







