Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: January update

Is there any chance that we are going to finally learn more about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 this January? Is there any chance that more specifics are finally going to be revealed?

We have noted this already in the past, but it remains worth repeating that we are honestly shocked that there is no renewal news out there already for the series — especially since the season 2 finale was months ago, and this is one of those projects that benefits from getting news on the future sooner rather than later. The faster that happens, and the more likely it is that there is a shorter wait between seasons.

For now, we are trying to operate under the assumption that more of The Rings of Power is coming, and that the writers and producers are still trying to plan ahead with that in mind. Yet, until we get that official green light, we do think that it is still hard to be altogether confident about anything. Amazon may just be taking their time on the renewal here so that they can establish specific filming days and finalize a schedule. At least this is what we are hoping for! The show has not reached the pop-culture stratosphere of some other programs here in the United States but at the same time, we know that it does have a large global audience. Not only that, but we tend to think that the streamer wants to maintain a great relationship when it comes to all things Tolkien.

With all of this in mind, we remain cautiously optimistic that good news is coming — if not this month, then at some point shortly after.

