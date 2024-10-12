Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: Amazon boss on future

We still know that technically, there is no official renewal yet for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 at Prime Video. So, is it still coming?

Well, in a word, yes — there is no real reason to worry about it. Once upon a time, there was talk here about this show having a five-season or fifty-episode commitment, which has a lot to do with the ambition and scope of the story. This is something that the producers clearly have in mind while they are making the show, as they clearly have no real desire to rush anything along.

Speaking to Variety about whether or not the thinking behind the scenes had changed in regards to the long-term commitment to the show, here is some of what Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke had to say:

I don’t think so. [That] commitment is never the thing that’s driving what we’re doing. We’ll continue to make the show as long as we see global customers loving it and watching it to the point where — it is a business. Obviously, we need a large amount of people showing up. And there are a large amount of people, so there’s no debate about whether or not the show will continue.

So with that, have plenty of faith that a season 3 is coming to Prime Video; so long as the viewership remains solid, you can also expect a season 4. One of the things that The Rings of Power has going for it right now is tied largely to its international performance; this is a franchise that is known all over the world and if it can retain this group of viewers, the company should be able to get everything that it wants and then some.

