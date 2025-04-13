Yellowjackets season 4: Will Callie and Jeff return?

We know that Yellowjackets season 4 is most likely going to happen over at Showtime, but what exactly will the story be?

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting the following: Shauna may very well be the Big Bad. She has indicated that she does not want to deny the part of herself that existed out in the wilderness. We do tend to think that she could do a number of other shocking and super-violent things now — and we’re not even sure how much she even cares about finding Jeff and Callie now. If you recall, the two are seemingly in the wind after the truth about Lottie’s death came out.

So is there a chance that Warren Kole and Sarah Desjardins are both back? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Melanie Lynskey is pretty confident:

I would be scared if they weren’t series regulars! Sarah is so amazing. I’ve loved, loved, loved working with Sarah. And something so special happens when Warren and I work together. He’s been one of the greatest seen partners I’ve ever had. There was more stuff of Van and Tai and Jeff and Shauna at Natalie’s funeral. Lauren and Tawny were like, “He is so fun. You get to do this all the time?” I was like, “I know. I’m the luckiest person on earth.” He’s so up for anything. His instincts are so great. His improv is really great. I cannot think of a world where I don’t have scenes with Warren.

With all of this in mind, we wouldn’t be too worried; instead, just sit back, relax, and ultimately enjoy whatever lies ahead. We just need that renewal to come out first…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

