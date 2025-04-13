Yellowjackets season 4: What more will Shauna do in the past?

As so many of you are aware at this point, everything could hit the fan on Yellowjackets season 4 — and across multiple timelines.

In the present, we recognize now that Shauna seems more willing to embrace the violence and the chaos that she partook in so many years ago in the wilderness. Meanwhile, in the past the worst may still be coming thanks in part to her becoming the Antler Queen. It is clear that she did not want to even leave the wilderness and yet, Natalie was carrying out a rescue plan while at the same time, a hunt was going on for poor Mari.

Speaking to Elle about the events of the finale and what could be coming, here is what Sophie Nélisse (who plays young Shauna) had to say about the road ahead:

It’s very clear where Shauna’s stance lies in terms of whether they should stay or leave. I think she will be mortified about the idea that they’ve made contact with the outside world and that they might get rescued. She’ll feel not only betrayed but also realize that she doesn’t have power over the group the way she thought she did because clearly there was a whole scheme to get Natalie up on that mountain. Her authority is clearly wavering over the group and I think it will put a lot of things into perspective in Shauna’s mind.

No matter what, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there is at least one or two characters who make it out of the past beyond what we know. There are still characters there whose fate remains a mystery, whether it be Akilah or Gen. Could they have faked their deaths like Melissa did? Supposedly Gen is dead, and the same goes for Hanna … but we’ve been surprised before.

What do you want to see in the past on Yellowjackets season 4?

