Saturday Night Live: The White Lotus, The White Potus spoof

We did wonder if this season of Saturday Night Live was going to give us a spoof of The White Lotus season 3, and let’s just say we had that. Not only that, but it was even better than we could have possibly imagined.

First and foremost, let’s just note here that we had James Austin Johnson’s version of Donald Trump playing Timothy Ratliff from the HBO show. Meanwhile, Chloe Fineman got a chance to play Parker Posey’s Victoria, and the Trump kids were perfectly cast in the place of Saxon, Lochy, and also Piper. Hilariously, Scarlett Johansson was cool with coming back for what just amounted to a few short seconds.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Without going further, this may be the funniest thing that we saw all season. It is hard to even categorize what part of The White Potus here was best, whether it be the cameos (which also included Lizzo playing the part of Belinda) or the odd parallels that we saw to the actual show. This all culminated in Trump / Timothy getting into a violent debate of Uncle Sam.

Our general feeling is that this show show not do these sort of TV spoofs unless they have a great idea that is worth pursuing. Luckily, they did here and then some. Almost every single second of this was beyond hilarious and you could tell how much they love The White Lotus throughout.

Former cast members returned!

We especially want to get a nod here to Alex Moffat coming back to play Eric Trump, and also Beck Bennett reprising his version of Putin. Neither one of them got enough of a tribute at the time in which they left the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Saturday Night Live now, including what else we saw tonight

What did you think about Saturday Night Live delivering a new The White Lotus spoof for season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







