Is The White Lotus new tonight on HBO? Season 4 hopes

Is The White Lotus new tonight on HBO? It goes without saying but of course, we would love a whole lot more of the Mike White series and soon.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here to get the bad news: The series is now off the air. That is true for not just tonight, but also the next year-plus potentially. Last week marked the season 3 finale, and a farewell to everything that we saw in Thailand.

So what more can we say then about season 4? First and foremost, it is of course worth noting that there is 100% going to be another chapter and you do not have to worry about that. Instead, simply concern yourself with when you are going to have a chance to see it. Odds are, it will not be until either late 2026 or early 2027, with the latter perhaps being more unlikely.

HBO has yet to confirm a location for the next The White Lotus but at the same time, there is a lot of scuttlebutt that at the very least, the show is venturing away from the ocean for the first time. We do think that doing something around a ski resort could be interesting, whether it be in the Swiss Alps or somewhere like Norway. It honestly may just come down to where there is a real-life hotel that allows the show to come in and film, as this is a major part to how the show works. Sometimes, you can even use a few different locations, which is actually what the third season did.

Now, we just cross our fingers and hope that by the end of this year, there will actually be a chance for some more details to start to trickle out.

