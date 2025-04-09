The White Lotus season 4: Meghann Fahy open to Daphne return

At the time of this writing, there is still very little that has been said about The White Lotus season 4, other than that it is coming. With that in mind, there are a couple of different things to wonder, whether it be who will be in the cast or where the show is set.

For now, let’s just go ahead and say that there’s a good chance that someone could come back from the first three seasons. Also, at some point down the road, Mike White has talked about doing an “all-star season” with people from all across the map.

So could one of those people be Meghann Fahy, who was a part of season 2 as Daphne? While that remains to be seen, the actress has made it abundantly clear that she is game. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what

“I, of course, would love to. In a heartbeat … That’s the easiest yes in the world … I know that that would be something I would love to watch, too, if they didn’t want to see Daphne again. Because I love the show so much and there’s so many amazing characters.”

Daphne definitely feels like one of the season 2 characters who could come back, with some other possibilities being Portia or perhaps even Albie, who actually had a moment with Portia at the end of the season.

If there is a frontrunner for season 4 in particular…

Doesn’t it have to be Greg? It makes the most sense, largely because he has been the constant for the first three seasons. Yet, at the same time, we do wonder a little bit about whether or not there is any more meat on that bone. Is this going to be a guy who ever leaves Thailand?

