One Piece season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now in April 2025, is there a chance that some more One Piece season 2 news is going to emerge over at Netflix?

Make no mistake here that of course, we would love nothing more than to be back spending time with a lot of these characters, and for good reason. One of the things that is so great about this show is how bold and imaginative it is — it never shies away from trying to celebrate its source material, and we are also aware of the fact that not all of it is altogether easy to adapt, either.

Now, this is where we come to the good and bad news when it comes to One Piece season 2 in its totality. We are beyond happy about the fact that the show has already been filmed; however, that does not mean that it is going to be coming back anytime soon. This is one of those shows that does have a ton of special effects and because of that, you do need to be more patient than you would some other series that are out there within the streaming universe.

In the end, we tend to think late 2025 / early 2026 is the window for more of the anime / manga adaptation, and there is so much to look forward to. Perhaps more of that will be teased over the summer or fall, but we anticipate new faces, an enormous scale, and also more potential for some big swings. The producers now recognize that the bulk of viewers like what we saw back in the first season. Because of that, you really can lean more into it — and isn’t that a great thing to celebrate? We tend to think so.

What do you most want to see moving into One Piece season 2 when it arrives?

