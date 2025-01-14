One Piece season 2 spoilers: Meet Miss Goldenweek, more

As we have noted here in the past, production for the second season of One Piece on Netflix has already wrapped up. Where does that leave us? Well, it’s simple: In a spot where we wonder what more will be coming up next, and also when some footage will be revealed.

Unfortunately, we cannot say when a teaser or full trailer is going to be revealed — we’re also still hoping that the anime / manga adaptation will be out before the end of the year. The biggest thing that we can share here mostly comes down to casting. So, what more can be said on that subject?

Well, let’s just share the following. According to a new report from Deadline, Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill and Anton David Jeftha are all going to be coming on board as key characters. Caruso is Miss Goldenweek, whereas Penwill is Chess and Jeftha is K.M.

Of course, we understand that a lot of this may mean nothing to casual fans of the One Piece show, but this is one of those shows where we are a little be hesitant to share too much more on what is ahead. After all, a big part of the joy that comes with this show is the overall spirit of adventure and fun. If you know where the journey is going, it may be a little less exciting — at least for fans who haven’t grown up on the property. For a lot of nostalgic viewers, we imagine that the joy is just going to come down to seeing a lot of beloved moments play out in real time.

Season 1 of the Netflix series ended up being quite a pleasant surprise; let’s just see if the momentum stays there moving forward.

