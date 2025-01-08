One Piece season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

What are the chances that we get to hear something more about One Piece season 2 between now and the end of January? Make no mistake that we want it. Whether or not we are going to get it, however, is of course a totally different story.

Let’s just start off, though, by pointing out where things currently stand. Remember that the latest batch of episodes for the anime / magna adaptation have already wrapped filming. That’s not something that you have to worry about. Instead, the question then becomes how long post-production for the Netflix series is actually going to take. It is not a slow process with a series like this; with that in mind, we tend to think the chances of getting more news this month are slim to none.

After all, at this point the absolute earliest we imagine the second season coming back here is in the summer, and without question the schedule is actually looking to be pretty scrammed on the streaming service at this point. Just consider some of what they’ve got on the pipeline in the months to come, whether it be the final season of Squid Game, the epic return of Wednesday, more of The Witcher, and then also the eventual end of Stranger Things. That is a lot that the show needs to dive into and ultimately, we tend to think that Netflix wants to have one major release a month.

For now, we do tend to think patience is required when it comes to getting more of One Piece, but also that there could be at least a little bit more insight on what else could be coming in the spring. If nothing else, give people a rough estimate of what to expect!

What do you most want to see on One Piece season 2 when the series does eventually return?

