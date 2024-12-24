One Piece season 2 premiere date: A winter 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we will be learning more about One Piece season 2 between now and the end of the winter?

Well, there are a number of different things that are well-worth noting here, but let’s begin with the following — if you have not heard for whatever reason. Filming for the second season 2 officially done! The cast and crew were able to tie things together just in time for the Christmas holiday, which means that now, the responsibility is turned over to the post-production team to get these episodes together.

Would we love some further updates on this between now and the end of the winter? Sure, but it feels unlikely — there are just a lot of different things that still have to be done here, whether it be visual effects, editing, ADR work, or localization. One Piece is one of those huge, super-ambitious shows at Netflix that does take an incredibly long time to put together, and the last thing we imagine is that they are going to want to rush along the process of making it as good as possible.

For now, our sentiment is that we could see the second season this fall and if that happens, a date could be announced in the summer — we of course recognize that this could always change, and also that Netflix can air the show whenever they want. For them, it’s about how it fits into the rest of their schedule more so than rushing it out immediately. It is why we do get stuck waiting for a long time to see certain hits.

Just know that in this chapter, you will see new characters and further adventures that bring you to whole-new places.

What are you most eager to see moving into One Piece season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other big updates on the way.

