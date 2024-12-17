One Piece season 2 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

Just in case you were not excited enough to see One Piece season 2, here is some evidence we are another step closer…

Over the past several days, a number of people affiliated with the series have shared behind-the-scenes photos online of the season 2 wrap party, a sign that everyone managed to be done with the show just in time for the holiday season. Cheers to that! We know that the cast and crew have been working since the summer on the latest batch of episodes, which we expect to be bigger and more ambitious than anything that we saw the first go-around. We also know that there are a number of new additions, whether it be former Heroes star Sendhil Ramamurthy or Sons of Anarchy / Married … with Children alum Katey Sagal.

With filming done, the One Piece crew can now shift over to post-production, which we certainly know is going to be a long process given all the special effects that are required with a show like this. There are a lot of visuals that will need to be created and beyond all of that, the localization process takes a while for a series airing in so many countries all at once.

What we are trying to say at this point: We tend to think that the second season could air at some point in the second half of next year, whether it be fall or close to the holiday season. The only thing that may cause it to be held to early 2026 is the sheer amount of content already set for late next year, whether it be the third season of Squid Game, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, or Wednesday season featuring Jenna Ortega.

