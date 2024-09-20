One Piece season 2 spoilers: Mr. 0, Miss All Sunday cast

Just in case you needed to get more excited about One Piece season 2 over at Netflix, why not share more casting intel now?

As a part of their Geeked Week today, the folks at the streaming service confirmed a pair of popular castings that there’s been excitement around for some time.

First and foremost, let’s get into Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, who you may also know as Crocodile within the anime / manga. This casting could not be any more perfect when it comes to physical appearance alone, as he is someone who can easily be foreboding and a force to be reckoned with. You most likely know Manganiello as Alcide from True Blood, though more recently he has served as the host for NBC’s Deal or No Deal Island.

Now, let’s move on to Miss All Sunday, shall we? Lera Abova of Bumper in Berlin will be taking on this character, who also has a rather deep history in the source material (and also is referred to by different names). These two are joining a new group of cast members that includes Katey Sagal and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Because the first season proved to be such a big success story at Netflix, we tend to think that this season is going to be bigger and more expansive than ever.

Above all else, we tend to think that One Piece has already passed the first substantial test here. After all, it has managed to win over a lot of the diehard fans. There are so many adaptations of anime and magna series that proved to be an enormous disappointment; for the time being, this is not one of them. Let’s hope that it is every bit as exciting as what it looks like right now.

