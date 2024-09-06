One Piece season 2 premiere date: September 2024 update

What more can we stand to learn from One Piece season 2 over the course of September? As many of you may know, production for the Netflix adaptation is currently taking place. The next batch of episodes should be bigger and better than what we’ve seen before, especially when you consider that the entire team better knows what works the best when adapting this material.

Given that we’re going to be seeing everyone from Smoker to Dr. Kureha have a major role to play in the next batch of episodes, is it too much to want some premiere date news immediately? Alas, we know already that this is not going to happen.

Given the fact that production only started a relatively short period of time ago, we are still in a spot where it is hard to even imagine a premiere date announcement coming out anytime soon. It certainly is not happening this month and at this point, we’d consider ourselves grateful to have it at this point next year. With a lot of these Netflix shows we’ve grown accustomed to it taking a long time for them to get made between seasons. With One Piece in particular, there were likely some delays brought on by the industry strikes of last year that produced quite the ripple effect.

For now, our sentiment is that we’re going to be seeing the next batch of episodes moving into either late 2025 or the first several months of 2026 — remember that a part of this will come down to whatever Netflix wants to do! Even when the entire season is edited and ready to go, this does not mean that the streamer is going to rush to get them on the air. They will place it wherever it makes sense in their schedule.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on One Piece right now, including some major castings

What are you most excited to see moving into One Piece season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







