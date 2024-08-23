One Piece season 2: Bridgerton alum set as Miss Wednesday

Another major casting has been revealed now for One Piece season 2, and this one should be familiar to a lot of longtime Netflix viewers.

Today, the streaming service announced that Charithra Chandran — who played Edwina Sharna on Bridgerton season 2 across several episodes — is going to be on the anime / manga adaptation moving forward as Miss Wednesday / Vivi. She is a formidable character through parts of the source material and there are a lot of different ways that she could be portrayed off-screen. We don’t want to say too much more here, mostly because we don’t want to give a lot away to those who are not altogether familiar with the source material.

This casting does cap off a really big week for casting news on this show, especially on the heels of people like Katey Sagal and Sendhil Ramamurthy joining the project. This is a show that proved to be very-much successful through a lot of its season 1 airings and by virtue of that, it seems like casting season 2 was pretty darn easy.

If you head over here, you can see Chandran react to being cast on the show. She recognizes just how popular the character is and wants to do everything that she can in order to live up to a lot of the expectations that are out there.

So when will you actually see all these characters on-screen?

If it happens before the end of next year, let’s just say that we’d be pretty darn happy about that. One Piece is not a show that can be filmed overnight, as it has a lot of epic sequences and also a pretty big budget. Even when the cameras stop rolling, you have post-production to think about! Good things come to those who wait…

Related – Read more regarding some of these big One Piece casting announcements

What are you the most excited to see at this point entering One Piece season 2?

Are you more excited than ever thanks to the cast? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







