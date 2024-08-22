One Piece season 2 spoilers: Heroes alum cast as Nefertari Cobra

Just in case you were not excited enough to see One Piece season 2 on Netflix down the road, let’s just present you with good news now!

According to a new report from Variety, former Heroes and The Flash star Sendhil Ramamurthy has been cast in the role of Nefertari Cobra. For those not familiar with the anime or the manga that originated the property, this is King of Alabasta and also the patriarch of the entire Nefertari family. Given Sendhil’s notoriety, we imagine that he will have a reasonably important role in the story ahead.

Remember now that the second season of One Piece is in production at present, and that this is not the only super-exciting bit of casting news that we’ve even received this week! Recently, it was announced that Married … with Children / Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal is going to be playing the noteworthy role of Dr. Kureha, giving the show even more star power. We imagine that with the first season being both successful and high-quality, we do tend to think that there is a good chance that this helped the producers to be able to snag even more familiar faces for the second go-around. Not all live-action adaptations of anime and manga stories have been anywhere near this successful. Remember what happened with Cowboy Bebop some time ago?

For the record, we do think there are some more One Piece castings that are going to be announced in the future. Given that we do have a good bit of time between now and when the show ends up returning most likely in mid-to-late 2025 (if not later), we don’t think that Netflix is going to rush anything along. Why would they, given that them dropping reveals here and there is a great way to keep people engaged?

Related – Learn more about the Katey Sagal casting plus one more

What are you the most excited for right now when it comes to One Piece season 2?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







