One Piece season 2 spoilers: Katey Sagal cast as Dr. Kureha

We know that it’s been a long time coming, but Netflix has finally shared some big One Piece season 2 — who is playing Dr. Kureha!

According to a report from TVLine, Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal is slated to play the aforementioned character, someone who is well-known for anyone familiar with the source material here. We know that there were conversations for a long time about Jamie Lee Curtis potentially playing the part, but that was nixed due to scheduling concerns with some of her other projects. (Speaking of schedules, we still think there is a chance that we are going to be seeing Katey back for the final season of The Conners — it is a small batch of episodes, and we know that the schedule for a show like this can be rather flexible.

Of course, one of the best things about Sagal as a performer is that she can navigate between a number of different genres all at once. She can be funny, but at the same time, also empathetic or even sinister.

Beyond her casting, we should go ahead and note that One Piece has also gone ahead and confirmed that moving forward, you are also going to be seeing Mark Harelik (Presumed Innocent) come on board as another character in Dr. Hiriluk. We imagine that both of these characters are going to add something to the overall journey, but there are going to be a lot of different twists and turns along the way.

There is no specific premiere date yet for the second season but at this point, it does feel like more than likely, you are going to see the show back in 2025.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on One Piece right now, including other updates on what lies ahead and possible premiere date

What do you most want to see moving into One Piece season 2 overall?

Are you excited to see Katey as Dr. Kureha? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







