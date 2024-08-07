One Piece season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Is there any chance at a One Piece season 2 premiere date reveal between now and the end of the month? Impatience may be settling in for some.

After all, consider the following here first and foremost — it has almost been a year now since the live-action adaptation first premiered! It proved to be imaginative and far surpassed our expectations going in, and we also tend to think that it has raised the bar for what we expect for a lot of similar shows moving forward.

Now, the bad news — while we know that the second season is currently in production, at the same time there is a long wait still to actually see it. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date, and they won’t for some time! It would be quite fortuitous if One Piece is actually ready to air at this time next summer, as the series likely had some delays in getting back off the ground following the strikes of last year. It takes a long time to shoot given all its locations, and then you have to factor in all of the editing and post-production work that needs to be done here, as well.

Fingers crossed that over the next few weeks, there will be a chance to get at least a few announcements all about the future of the show. Take, for example, casting news! It has already been confirmed that due to scheduling conflicts, Jamie Lee Curtis will not be playing Dr. Kureha — so who will? What about Smoker, who was first introduced at the tail end of season 1? Given what Netflix sometimes does, it would not come as a shock that these parts are already cast and the streaming service is just waiting for the right time to get the word out there all about them.

What do you most want to see moving into One Piece season 2 on Netflix, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

