One Piece season 2: Jamie Lee Curtis not playing Dr. Kureha

It is not that often that you see a report about someone not being cast in a TV show, but this is where we are with One Piece season 2 and Dr. Kureha.

Over the past several months, there was a pretty clear sense from both fans and the show itself that Jamie Lee Curtis should play the fantastic aforementioned character in the live-action adaptation. The Oscar winner herself had even said that she wanted to do it!

Unfortunately, it now looks as though it is not going to happen, and for a fairly expected reason: The schedules just did not work out. Speaking to Deadline, Tomorrow Studios President Becky Clements confirmed that there were discussions, but the cast just wasn’t to be:

“She loves the show, [but] she has too many films and TV shows that she’s going into production on, so our production dates aren’t going to work … She definitely wanted to do it, but she’s got deals in first position, and it just became complicated.”

Clements did note that “an amazing person” has been found to play the role, but nothing has been confirmed here as of yet.

Would it be great if Curtis plays another role in the future?

Never say never, right? All of this is just a reminder of how tricky scheduling can be for shows these days, especially when you are talking about an industry icon, someone who recently won an Oscar, and someone who is also getting Emmy buzz for her work on The Bear.

For those who are unaware at the moment, the second season of One Piece is currently in production. Fingers crossed there will be some chances to learn more about it and some new additions soon.

