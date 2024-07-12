One Piece season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

With us very much now deep into July 2024, what better time than the present to discuss a One Piece season 2 premiere date further?

First and foremost, let’s start with the good news for those who have not heard it already: Production has already started on the latest batch of episodes! This should serve as another reason for excitement regarding the long-term future, and we hope that there’s a chance some castings are going to be announced before too long, as well.

As for the premiere date, though, let’s just say that a significantly larger amount of patience may be required to deal with that, given that it feels as though a season 2 date will not be announced for at least another year-plus. Heck, we’d be shocked if we saw the show stream before early 2026! This is a project that takes a long time to film and beyond that, another long stretch in post-production. That’s inevitable when you think here about the visual effects and the huge scale of a world like this. Netflix series also have a tendency to take a long time to get put on the schedule even when they are ready. That’s due in part to the streamer wanting to have the best possible place to put them, and absolutely it can be a tremendous test to our patience at times!

The good news is that everyone involved with One Piece knows already that the response to season 1 was pretty positive. Regardless of if we hear a whole lot more between now and the end of the month, they can lean heavily into everything that viewers loved. When it comes to live-action adaptations of recent magna / anime, doesn’t this have to be pretty near the top of the list?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding One Piece, including more on the part of production

What are you most excited to see on One Piece season 2 leading up to its premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates down the line.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







