One Piece season 2 filming begins; premiere date hopes

For anyone out there who was not excited already to see One Piece season 2 over on Netflix, we have an extra dose of good news!

In a post on Twitter early Monday, the official Twitter account for the series confirmed that the cast is now back together to start the latest chapter of the manga / anime adaptation. It is important to get the ball rolling on production soon simply because this is not a show that is easy to make. Remember here that it will take months to shoot, but then also several months to edit together and add in special effects after the fact. We imagine that the next batch of episodes will be even more ambitious than what we got the first go-around!

For those wondering, our feeling right now is that season 2 is likely angling for a late 2025 or early 2026 launch, but a lot will depend on how Netflix releases the episodes and/or if they leave it on the shelf for any extended period of time.

As for the story, really much of our enthusiasm relies on the casting of classic character Smoker, teased briefly at the end of season 1. While the One Piece show has not relied heavily on big names before to fill specific roles, could that change? It certainly could if they are able to get Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Kureha, but we imagine there that the biggest challenge could be scheduling. Curtis has a number of other projects on the go, including the new Freaky Friday 2 that she is working on alongside Lindsay Lohan.

Above all else, for now we are just excited! The first season of this show proved that the creative team is happy to honor the source material, and introduce new viewers to some stories at the same time.

