One Piece season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance some more news about One Piece season 2 is going to come out this summer, especially when it comes to a premiere date?

Before we even get too far into answering that particular question, can we start by just expressing happiness that we are even getting a season 2 at all? The track record for adaptations from the manga / anime world is certainly mixed, and that is why it was so nice to see the show be fairly well-received. Netflix may be chomping at the bit to get the next chapter out there, but they will also be patient. After all, rushing a product along does not always do anyone a lot of good.

This is where the bad news comes into play: The odds of there being a One Piece season 2 premiere date over the summer are astronomically low. You will likely get news related to filming and perhaps even casting before the summer is done. Beyond that, though, many finer details could be hush-hush. Even if a lot of the stories depicted in the Netflix version may be familiar to longtime fans of the source material, they won’t want to spoil anything for new fans! Also, there could be changes here and there, as there is with any adaptation.

For the time being, our sentiment remains that we will be waiting until either late 2025 or the first half of 2026 to see the second season arrive — it could be earlier if it is split into parts. Why the long wait? That is mostly a function of the time that it takes in order to do post-production of a show of this scale, but the months upon months that it will be in production.

Rest assured, though, that more adventures await — and these will be ones that also feature some new faces at the same exact time.

What do you most want to see moving into a One Piece season 2 over at Netflix?

