Shrinking season 3 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now moving further into April 2025, is there something more that we can share when it comes to a Shrinking season 3 on Apple TV+? We recognize that filming is underway already on the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford show, and we do tend to think that we’re going to see a number of laughs and emotional moments at the same time.

So is there a chance that some premiere date news is going to be coming out soon? We want it, but that does not mean that we are going to be seeing it anytime soon…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

After all, let’s just go ahead and say that the odds of there being some news in the near future are slim to none. We would love an opportunity to get that a little bit closer to the end of the year, as that makes a great deal of sense for Apple to make this as close to an annual event as they can.

If we are lucky at this point, we could get some more exact premiere date news this fall. Even if we do not see the return of Shrinking this year, early 2026 does seem to be in play.

Is it going to be the final season of the show?

For now, that is up in the air, as executive producer Bill Lawrence pitched the show as a three-season arc. This is not unusual for him, as this is something that has been done with a number of his shows over the years. honestly, it would be strange in the event that this did not happen here! Still Ted Lasso is going to continue beyond this, so we do think that there is a chance we get something similar here, as well.

Related – See more of the latest Shrinking season 3 casting news

What are you the most excited to see at this point when it comes to Shrinking season 3?

Is there any one thing you are especially excited to check out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







