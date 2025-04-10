Shrinking season 3 spoilers: Sherry Cola & Isabella Gomez join

The cast and crew of Shrinking are hard at work filming season 3 — so for the sake of today, why not share some casting news?

According to a new report from Deadline, Sherry Cola (Good Trouble) and Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time) are going to be appearing on the Apple TV+ comedy moving forward in recurring roles. At the time of this writing, though, there is not too much known about the exact roles that they are going to be playing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV reactions and reviews!

For the time being, the biggest thing that we can go ahead and say is that a lot of Shrinking season 3 is going to continue being about Jimmy’s emotional journey — but this time around, there could be a chance for him to actually find some happiness. A lot of season 2 for Jason Segel’s character was about forgiveness, and a lot of that really seemed to culminate with what we saw between him and Louis (Brett Goldstein) at the end of the finale. Moving forward you are going to see Jeff Daniels turn up as Jimmy’s dad but beyond that, there are a lot of the finer details that still remain unclear. That includes whether or not this is going to be the final season.

As for when the series is going to be streaming, there is at least a chance that you are going to see it back at some point before the end of the year. The episodes could be ready at that point but at the same time, this is a good opportunity to remind everyone that Apple is really in control of that. They can do effectively whatever they want.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Shrinking right away, including what other insight on what lies ahead

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Shrinking season 3 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







