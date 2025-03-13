Shrinking season 3 spoilers: Jeff Daniels cast as Jimmy’s dad

With Shrinking season 3 currently in production, isn’t it nice to learn more about it, especially from a casting point of view?

According to a new report now from Deadline, you are going to be seeing none other than the iconic Jeff Daniels recur on the show moving forward in the role of Jimmy’s father. This is not someone we have heard all that much about on the show through two seasons, which of course means that there’s room to explore a number of different things moving forward.

Given Daniels’ overall level of talent, we of course think that Shrinking is going to give him a good bit to do in a season that, thematically, could be about Jason Segel’s character trying to move forward. A lot of season 2 was about forgiveness, and that culminated in the big finale scene between him and Louis (Brett Goldstein). It seems as though he has been able to reconcile the death of his wife Tia to a certain extent, so he has the ability now to better figure out what the next phase of his life is going to look like. Even still, getting a good overall sense of peace is not something that comes easily.

Of course, we’d love to see all of the third season delivering big moments for the characters, especially since there is at least some sort of a chance that this is the final chapter. The producers of the hit show originally pitched it as a three-season story and while there could always be something that comes after the fact here, we are not at a point where anything is close to confirmed.

