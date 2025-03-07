Shrinking season 3 premiere date: A March 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear something more about Shrinking season 3 this month? Of course, we want nothing more than to have the show back on the air; yet, we also are cognizant of the fact that these things take time.

For now, we suppose that the best thing that we can really say as a jumping-off point is that the Apple TV+ hit is back in production! It started off several weeks back in Southern California, and we tend to think the hope here is to reduce the amount of time everyone is left waiting between season 2 and season 3.

As great as all of this is, though, this is where we also have to throw in here the rather-cold reminder that we are certainly not going to be getting too much more news when it comes to a season 3 premiere date anytime soon. It was not all that long ago that Shrinking season 2 rapped up, after all, and by virtue of that, we do think that the powers-that-be are going to take their time trying to make good stuff happen. Personally, we will be fine waiting until early 2026 to see it back.

The larger question that we know a lot of people out there have is whether or not season 3 is going to be the final one and at the time of this writing, not much is altogether clear when it comes to that. What we know is that we’d be more than happy in the event that the show ends up getting a season 4, it would take a brand-new story being conceived. Executive producer Bill Lawrence, like with so many of his other concepts these days, pitched the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford comedy as a three-season arc.

