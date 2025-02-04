Shrinking season 3: Series star on start of filming, locations

For those who are excited to see Shrinking season 3 over on Apple TV+, we know that a pretty big milestone is ahead. Filming is right around the corner, but for the cast and crew involved, this is a more meaningful batch of episodes than most.

In a new post on Instagram, you can see star Christa Miller outline that next week, the cast and crew are going to be back at work. Not only that, but she indicates that production will once more happen in Pasadena and Altadena, one of the communities that was ravaged by the wildfires across Southern California earlier this year. Miller outlines that it was important to everyone to support local communities, especially since California is a place that is all about working in order to pursue dreams.

Here is more of what Miller had to say in the caption for her post:

Here’s to new beginnings, resilience, and to the future of Los Angeles as the beating heart of the entertainment industry. Can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve got in store for #Shrinking Season 3…

None of this directly indicates that the wildfires are going to be written into the show itself, but this will be front of mind for a lot of the actors involved. If you are a cast member on Shrinking, then you probably know at least someone whose life has been dramatically impacted by the fires. In general, Miller’s sentiment is reflective of what we know the show’s tone to be — while there are a lot of setbacks for Jimmy, Paul, and everyone else in this world, there is also a lot of hope. That also is an instrumental part to what we have seen in the first two seasons.

