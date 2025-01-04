Shrinking season 3 premiere date: A January 2025 update

With us now officially into the month of January, where do things stand when it comes to Shrinking season 3? We know there is reason for optimism that there will be a shorter break between seasons than what we saw after season 1.

Of course, none of this means that we are going to be getting a return date for the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford series at any point in the near future…

At the moment, the biggest thing that we can note about Shrinking is that filming for season 3 should be starting up before too long. The writers started work on it some time ago and even before that, there may have been some rough plans. Remember for a moment here that the show was initially pitched as a three-season project with a beginning, middle, and end. This does not mean that season 3 will be the final season; instead, this is just as far as things went when it came to their initial plans.

So while there is a chance that we’re going to be learning more about season 3 this month, a premiere date is currently out of the question. At this point, we tend to think we’d be lucky if we were to see the show back this fall; if that happens, there’s at least a chance that we are going to be getting a date announcement over the course of the summer. That is a best-case scenario, though, as Apple TV+ can really just do whatever they want when it comes to sharing information regarding the next chapter of the show. We just hope that characters do start to move forward — with Jimmy in particular, we know that this is going to be a central theme.

