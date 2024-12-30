Shrinking season 3 spoilers: Show EP on end of current story

Is Shrinking season 3 going to be the final season at Apple TV+? For the time being, let’s just say the answer to that is complicated.

After all, it feels like the approach the producers are taking here is rather similar to what we saw with another recent comedy hit in Ted Lasso. The original story was billed to be this sort of three-season arc with a beginning, middle, and end. Ultimately, that is not something that anyone wants to stretch out for the sake of doing so.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reviews!

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, executive producer Bill Lawrence had the following to say on this subject:

“I think that this story is over in three seasons … Because if we started the fourth season with Jason Segel going, ‘I’m still so sad about my wife dying, and I really messed up with my daughter,’ people would be like [contorts face into a look of agony].”

Now, does any of this necessarily mean that Shrinking as a show is ending after three seasons? Hardly, as one story could give way to a new home. Lawrence notes in the interview that everyone is working now on crafting new stories and within season 3, there could be a few more clues as to what a season 4 could look like. Hopefully, these could be a bit more overt than what we had in Ted Lasso, where the largest clue we had about season 4 was the reference to a women’s version of AFC Richmond forming at some point in the future.

Hopefully, all of this becomes clearer prior to season 3 hitting the airwaves; since filming is slated to start in the new year, a late 2025 or early 2026 premiere date certainly feels possible.

Related – What is the future for Paul going to look like moving into Shrinking season 3?

What do you think the story will look like moving into Shrinking season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are more updates on the way here shortly.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







