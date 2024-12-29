Shrinking season 3 spoilers: Show EP on Paul’s future

What is going to happen when it comes to Paul on Shrinking season 3? We know this is a question that is worth a deeper dive for many reasons.

For starters, it is hard to find a person who is not rooting for Harrison Ford’s character. However, we also know that he is an older gentleman who has also decided to stop taking his Parkinson’s medication for when he could need it most later on in life. There is always a possibility that the character does die, and that being one of the central events of the story to come.

Does any of this means that executive producer Bill Lawrence is planning to kill the character off? Hardly. Speaking to Deadline, he notes that neither he nor Brett Goldstein or Jason Segel have figured this out:

“I’m saying this honestly, we’re just now writing a third season. I don’t know if I could stomach having to see that, and I haven’t decided yet … I will tell you this: what we really care about, Brett and me, both with our family connections to Parkinson’s, is an accurate and inspiring representation of what people that have to deal with that s— go through, and what it means moving forward. I think that will be touching and hard to watch, and if I knew where it ended, I wouldn’t tell you, but I can be honest and say I don’t know where it ends yet.”

In a way, you can argue that it is better for Shrinking to end in season 3 so that we don’t have to eventually see Paul’s death; the longer the show goes, however, the more likely it becomes. It would undoubtedly create some emotional content; yet, it feels like the show had plenty of that already in season 2. Take the closing minutes, whether it be the Paul / Louis scene or Paul’s speech at the Thanksgiving celebration.

What do you think we will see from Paul across Shrinking season 3?

