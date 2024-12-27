Shrinking season 3: When will filming kick off?

For those who have not heard already, Shrinking season 3 is officially coming to Apple TV+ — not only that, but filming will start perhaps sooner than you’d think.

While the second was delayed in part by the industry strikes of 2023, there is going to be a chance for the next chapter of the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford series to get going in the reasonably near future. That is great news for those out there worried that we will be stuck enduring some impossibly-long wait, though any premiere date will come down still to what the streaming service wants.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some further reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Collider, executive producer Bill Lawrence did make it abundantly clear that Shrinking will be back into production in what is really just a matter of weeks:

We’re supposed to start shooting in late January/early February. We’ve got the first five drafts in and are working on those scripts now. They always evolve. With this show, we rewrite and rewrite. You’ll sometimes come up with a huge, cool moment in an episode, and then you have to rewrite. We’re doing it now, rewriting episode three. We added something to it that we’re going to go back and set up in episode one and two. It’s just fun, that way. The writers are so good that you’re talking about tweaking, more than any real significant changes.

What will the story be for the third season?

While not too much has been confirmed at present, in a broader sense Shrinking is going to continue with a story about moving forward. If you are someone like Jimmy, for example, you need to recognize that there is a lot of life to live even after losing Tia. Meanwhile, someone like Paul also has to figure out his own next steps.

Related – Is there a chance that a Shrinking season 4 could still happen? There is a lot to consider

What are you the most excited to dive into when it comes to Shrinking season 3?

Let us know now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more insight.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







