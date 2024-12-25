Shrinking season 4: Show EP on long-term possibility

We know already that a Shrinking season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ at some point down the road — so what about season 4? It may sound crazy to think that far ahead, but let’s just say there is certainly a possibility that it could still happen.

As a matter of fact, executive producer and co-creator Bill Lawrence had the following to say on the subject to the New York Post:

“Why you know something? Because if someone wants to do a Season 4, tell them I said yes. Just say it. Just put it out there … Let’s put it out there.”

Lawrence goes on in the interview to explain why he often does pitch his shows as batches of three seasons from the get-go — in this case alongside fellow creators Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel:

“The cool thing is I find … when you pitch a streaming show, the reason I pitch three seasons is that’s about as far ahead as I can see. And Brett and Jason, as we can see and we all very distinctly knew, the first season was about grief … The second season was about forgiveness because we knew a character that was coming in. And the third season was about moving forward. We had very specific ideas of beginning, middle and end of the story.”

Ultimately, we do think the key here for Lawrence is is simply that he wanted a show in Shrinking to have a feeling of closure no matter what — similar to what we got with Ted Lasso. If there is a story and an opportunity to do more, we definitely think that it is something to be considered. We just have to wait and see what season 3 brings to the table first.

