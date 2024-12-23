Shrinking season 3 premiere date hopes at Apple TV+

Following the big season 2 finale today on Apple TV+ (an early release!), why not discuss Shrinking season 3 a little bit further?

After all, there are a handful of important topics well-worth breaking down here, but we should start with much-needed confirmation that there will be more. The renewal is hardly a surprise, given that the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford series is one of the biggest hits that the streaming service has. Also, the series from the start was pitched as a three-season arc, similar in a way to another from executive producer Bill Lawrence in Ted Lasso. Note that this is not explicit confirmation that season 3 will be the final one for Shrinking — this is just as far as the story was first designed. (If season 3 does turn out to be the end, we just hope that it is 100% official in advance.)

One of the good things about the early renewal here is that it may help to reduce some time between seasons, and we certainly anticipate a smaller wait than what we got between seasons 1 and 2. Everything moved forward at a slower pace previously due to the industry strikes of 2023 — that is no longer a concern. Our current hope is for either a late 2025 or early 2026 premiere, but even when these episodes are ready to air, Apple TV+ has final say in when and how it happens.

What will the story be?

Of course, it is hard to get into finer details now, but a lot of early indications suggest that the overall theme will be “moving forward.” This is in contrast to season 2 largely being about forgiveness, which we saw with Jimmy especially as he attempted to reconcile both his wife Tia’s death and his reaction to it.

