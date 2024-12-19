Shrinking season 3: Could Michael J. Fox appear?

Is there any chance at all that Shrinking season 3 could actually feature Michael J. Fox in some sort of role? Well, there is a case for it. As a matter of fact, there are multiple cases for it.

Take, for starters, the extensive history that Fox has working with executive producer Bill Lawrence that dates back to Spin City. That is something that the EP discussed further to Decider, while explaining that he wants the actor on almost all of his shows:

“Every one of my shows has a lifetime invite for Michael J. Fox. He’s my mentor, and he’s one of the kindest guys in the world. I find him so inspiring.”

Now, also consider this for a moment here: Fox is an advocate for Parkinson’s research, due to his own diagnosis and also his foundation. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford’s character of Paul is going through his own journey with the disease on-screen. It is worth noting that this storyline was inspired not by Fox, but rather co-creator Brett Goldstein’s father. You can easy imagine that you are going to be seeing Michael come on board as a mentor to Paul or someone who would help him understand his diagnosis and what comes next.

In the end, seeing Fox is always a delight; however, we imagine that any future appearance would be dependent on where he is regarding his health. He has not acted on-screen in a handful of years, but he said to Variety earlier this year that he could consider a return if the right opportunity came about:

“My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing kids, and that’s been the big thing … And then the other is with the [Michael J. Fox] foundation…[however] if something came up that I could put my realities into it — my challenges — if I could figure it out.”

