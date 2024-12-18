Shrinking season 2 episode 12 (finale) spoilers: The beginning

Yes, we 100% know that next week’s Shrinking season 2 episode 12 is the finale — and yet, it really seems like a springboard. Are we at the beginning of the next phase of Jimmy’s life?

Well, if nothing else, we would contend that this episode marks him finally doing something that he really should have some time ago. He is now seeing Paul and by virtue of that, we do think that he could start to get better handling his grief and learning how to move forward … but it is not going to be easy. Therapy takes time. This is why this is a stepping stone and not closure.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more TV discussion!

Beyond Jimmy starting to work through his issues, the Shrinking season 2 finale has a chance to tie up a number of loose ends. To get some more insight on that, check out the synopsis below:

Jimmy takes Paul’s advice about Alice. Liz finally finds her purpose. Gaby hosts Thanksgiving dinner.

The Thanksgiving dinner already feels like it is going to be a hot mess. Jimmy’s relationship with Alice is on the rocks, whereas Gaby and Derrick just seemingly broke up. It’s great for Liz that she has figured out what she wants, though, and our hope is that this will be something explored further in season 3.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

Well, we do not necessarily think that a show like this needs one, but at the same time, you have to at least entertain the possibility. It really just comes down to what Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein all think is the right way to tie together the end of this story. Season 2 is about forgiveness, and by virtue of that, it seems like season 3 could really be all about getting to the other side.

Related – Learn more about this week’s episode of Shrinking now

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 2 episode 12?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







