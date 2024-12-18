Shrinking season 2 episode 11: Did Jimmy hit rock bottom?

Given that Shrinking season 2 episode 11 was the penultimate episode of the season, of course we recognized that there’d be emotional moments. After all, the goal here was likely to set the stage for something a tad more optimistic in the finale … or so we hope.

The first thing that we should note here is that Jason Segel delivers arguably one of the best performances of his entire career as Jimmy spirals further and further out of control. His daughter is still angry at him, he’s refusing to acknowledge his grief, and he’s trying to distract himself by immersing himself into the lives of his patients. In his mind, anything is easier than dealing with the actual problem that is right in front of him.

Yet, a few moves at the end of the episode really showed exactly how far he’d fallen, whether it be calling up for some female companionship or nearly getting run over on the street. Eventually, he found himself finally doing the thing he needed to a long time ago: Sitting down on the bench with Paul, who showed up for him late at night and with his own fair share of problems.

Do we think that Jimmy can get through this? Absolutely, but episode 11 was really the episode of Shrinking that cemented that while the whole “the therapist has his own problems” conceit was funny for a while, it is in the end rather serious. He’s never taken care of himself and the longer this went, the more likely it was that he was going to either hurt himself or others.

Now, he has to figure out why he is so consumed by his grief and self-sabotaging his life — as a therapist, you would think he’d know this is not a quick fix. Unfortunately, we’re worried he will not think that way.

