Survivor 48 episode 8: Is Joe in big trouble?

If you have seen some of the previews already for Survivor 48 episode 8, then you may know that Joe is in danger perhaps for the first time all season.

So what is the reason for that? Well, we tend to think that a lot of it is tied to what we have seen over the course of the past several episodes. He is a big physical threat and beyond that, he’s well-liked by almost everyone. He has a clear #1 ally in Eva who also has an idol, so going at him may be a way to weaken her at the same exact time.

Now if there is one reason why Joe may still be safe for a little while, it could be tied to one simple thing above all else: He is a valuable shield. People like David, Kyle, or Shauhin can use him as a physical threat for a bit, but the problem there is that this is still just a percentage of the tribe. It may not be enough, especially since Kyle’s real #1 is Kamilla and he will default back to her at any given point.

We know that Joe is a physical player, just as we know he’s a good dude and someone who really wants to play with integrity. Unfortunately, that rarely is conducive to a win out there. This may be the part of the game where he has to get his hands a little bit dirty. The strategic part of his game needs to shine now and if he does backstab someone, we hope that he can turn around and own that in the event he gets to the end of the game. That is a big problem with the whole “integrity” angle — you are putting an impossible standard on yourself in a game known for its lies.

