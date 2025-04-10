Survivor 48 episode 8 spoilers: A new advantage ahead?

As we look towards Survivor 48 episode 8 over on CBS next week, is there a chance for the game to radically shift? Well, on some level, it does at least feel like it is marginally possible at this point.

After all, allow us to start off here by noting the following: Last night was one of the more predictable double-Tribal Councils that we’ve seen. It feels like splitting the tribe up actually caused people to be more afraid to make big moves but now, some of that could shift. It also may help that as we move forward, there may also be a big advantage entering the game, as well. Mitch has played his Block-a-Vote and with that, the biggest asset in the game right now has to be Eva’s idol.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Want to know more about the next advantage? Well, the Survivor 48 episode 8 synopsis suggests that this could be coming about during the immunity challenge:

“A Rift Between All of Us” – Bonds are revealed when castaways are forced to divide into pairs for this week’s immunity challenge. Then, the challenge reward meal isn’t the day’s only prize – one castaway finds an advantage hidden among their food, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 16 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

At the moment, it does feel easy to say that Mitch is the person in the most jeopardy in the game. However, at the same time we’re never going to sit here and say that things are going to be that predictable. All things considered, why would they be? He’s on his own and because of that, he could be a big asset for some people.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Survivor 48 episode

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Survivor 48 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







