Survivor 48 episode 8 preview: Is David losing it?

As you get prepared in order to see Survivor 48 episode 8 on CBS, let’s just go ahead and note the following: Is David in trouble?

Well, if you watched the preview for what is coming up, you see the guy started to get overly paranoid. What’s the reasoning for it? Well, some of it may just be tied to the fact that he has not really been in that much jeopardy through a lot of the season thanks to winning challenges. If he is vulnerable here, that could still be a tough feeling — especially with him being an immunity threat.

If there is a reason for David to be safe moving forward, it has a thing to do with his threat level relative to everyone else. If you are someone like Joe, Eva, or even Kyle, doesn’t it benefit you to keep a major immunity threat around for a little while? It keeps the target off of you, and we tend to think that around final seven is a good time to make a move. There is no guarantee he’ll win everything, especially since his brand of physical strength does not work for every single challenge.

One other thing that we are certainly left to wonder about is whether or not Mitch is going to find a way to stick around since at this point, he is clearly on the bottom. Everyone other than him, Sai, and Cedrek were working together tonight, and he is the only one of them still around. Luckily, we do think that there could be some other idols or advantages out there somewhere — Eva is the only person with an idol at this point in the game.

