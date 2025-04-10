Survivor 48 episode 7: The double Tribal Council…

Should we sit back and view Survivor 48 episode 7 as the calm before the storm — or rather, a disappointment insofar as gameplay goes?

As we have seen before during the New Era, the contestants tonight were split into two different groups where from there, they each had their own immunity winner and time at Tribal Council. Joe and Danny each had safety though in doing so, they also managed to paint a huge target on themselves. (They were incentivized to compete opposite each other by having the winner’s six-person group have a guaranteed spot on jury but after things played out so long between them, we would’ve considered throwing it. Why make the target any better?)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Anyhow, let’s now get to all of the good stuff over at Tribal.

Group A – Joe (immunity), Sai, Eva, Mitch, Chrissy, and Star. This is where we were honestly somewhat stunned. Not only was Sai finally taken out of the game, but it happened in a unanimous fashion after Mitch blocked her vote. Honestly, Mitch was the better target here in that he is incredibly likable and good in challenges. Sai is going to remain a target and a shield, so why not save her for a later date? Cowardly play here. Now, Sai is not even on the jury.

Group B, guaranteed spot on jury – David (immunity), Shauhin, Cedrek, Kyle, Kamilla, and Mary. This group had a similar dilemma in that there was a bigger target here in Shauhin who has shown himself to be strategic and capable of surprising a lot of members of this tribe down the road. However, they kept him and instead eliminated Cedrek, the easy boot without a lot of allies. Mary is now the only remaining member of Vula in the game and Cedrek is on the jury. The largest disappointment here is that Kamilla and Kyle had executed this brilliant play to convince everyone that Shauhin may have had an idol; alas, it went nowhere, at least for the time being.

Related – See more thoughts now on tonight’s Survivor 48, including what more is coming

What did you think about Survivor 48 episode 7, including what we saw at the end?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







