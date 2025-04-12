Doctor Who season 15 premiere: The Mundy, Belinda connection

We knew entering the Doctor Who season 15 premiere on Disney+ this week that we were going to learn more about new Companion Belinda. She is someone trying to find her way home and as interesting as that is, there is something else rather notable here: The fact that she is played by Varada Sethu.

As so many of you were aware entering the premiere, Sethu played the part of Mundy back on the season 15 episode “Boom.” So was there any connection between this and her previous character? The simple answer here is yes but at the same time, it was not something altogether complicated.

As the episode gave away, Belinda and Mundy are related, albeit with a huge amount of time between them. This relationship is something that does add a layer of intrigue but at the same time, we do not think that it will radically change the series moving forward. The biggest thing that matters here is Belinda’s own end goal.

Why was Varada cast again?

Well, based on a lot of the stories that we’ve heard on the subject, it really just came down to showrunner Russell T. Davies and the entire Doctor Who crew liking her performance. This is not one of those instances where there was something beyond just that, and they likely came up with the Mundy connection after the fact as an Easter egg. If there is something more revealed here down the road, let’s just say that we are going to be surprised. We’re just focused for now on the journey we get, one that will take place over the remainder of the season.

What did you think about the events of the Doctor Who season 15 premiere?

Did you like the Mundy – Belinda connection, or does it really matter to you that much in the end? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

