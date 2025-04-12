Is 1923 new tonight on Paramount+? Season 3 ahead?

Is 1923 new tonight on Paramount+, and is there anything more to look forward to when it comes to the Taylor Sheridan series?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting that we understand why some people out there would want more of the show. After all, the first season ran for a grand total of eight episodes — so why couldn’t we have the same here now? Unfortunately, there is no installment on the streaming service tonight, as last week was the season 2 finale. Because we had an almost two-hour episode to wrap things up, you could in some way think of it as episodes 7 and 8 all at once … and yes, the end here was pretty darn devastating, all things considered. How could you do that to Alexandra?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

So with 1923 now apparently over, there are of course a lot of questions as to what the future could hold. What are we thinking about here now? Well, let’s just go ahead and put it this way: We do think that we could be waiting a good while to see what is next. Luckily, we do think that there could be something next, as a 1944 series has been in development for a while. Even though nothing has been confirmed when it comes to the long-term future of the franchise, the greater Yellowstone world is enormous. There is almost no reason to think that it is going to be going anywhere within the relatively near future.

Beyond the future of the prequel shows, here is a reminder that you are also going to see some other stuff set in the present. A spin-off titled The Madison has already entered production. Meanwhile, there is also plenty of chatter about that spin-off featuring Beth and Rip.

Related – What could be coming up next about Yellowstone as an overall franchise?

What do you want to see when it comes to the future of Yellowstone as a franchise?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







